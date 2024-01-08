Gillian Anderson's vagina-inspired gown turned heads at Golden Globes 2024

Gillian Anderson's vagina-inspired gown turned heads at Golden Globes 2024

By Isha Sharma 12:41 pm Jan 08, 202412:41 pm

Gillian Anderson wore a gown with vagina imprints on it at the Golden Globes

The 55-year-old Hollywood A-lister Gillian Anderson turned several heads at the 81st Golden Globe Awards with her striking—and unforeseeable—fashion choices. The Sex Education actor was seen attending the awards ceremony wearing a custom ivory strapless gown by designer Gabriela Hearst. What's special, you ask? The dress showcased intricate embroidery inspired by vaginas, with peonies as the floral muse. Interstingly, the floral design is what made Anderson choose this dress for one of the biggest and most star-studded nights in Hollywood.

Speaking about the gown, The Fall actor divulged to Deadline, "I wore [it] for so many reasons. It's brand appropriate." Her favorite part about the dress is that it's "covered in peonies!" Anderson completed her look with minimal, light makeup, back-brushed hair and Chopard jewels; "an 18k white gold necklace with a 10-carat pear-shaped yellow diamond and nearly 30 carats of diamonds, earrings in 18k yellow gold and 18k white gold with four pear-shaped yellow diamonds," per PEOPLE.

Meticulous embroidery and nod to female reproduction

Hearst's brand revealed that each motif on Anderson's gown demanded three-and-a-half hours of painstaking embroidery, ensuring every detail was perfect for the glamorous Golden Globes red carpet. Anderson's move to proudly flaunt a dress that parades female reproductive organs can be a nod to her show Sex Education, which spawned four seasons and is streaming on Netflix. She plays Jean Milburn, a sex therapist in the young-adult drama show.

This is what the actor thinks about fashion

The actor earlier told Elle, "Moderation is key. That's what fashion has taught me about life. Moderation in terms of price of purchase, accessorizing, the style of pieces you're wearing, whether it's a dress or separates. Nothing over the top - it's too much information. Classic, usually single colors; not frilly or patterned." "In my late sixties, I'm going to be much more eccentric and bolder with my choices, so I'm saving things that I wouldn't really wear now."

Upcoming projects for Anderson

Anderson is celebrated not only for her fearless fashion choices but also for her diverse acting roles in a career that has been roaring since the 1990s. Some of her most acclaimed roles include The Crown, The X-Files: I Want to Believe, Any Human Heart, The House of Mirth, and Bleak House. Last seen in White Bird as Vivienne Beaumier, she will soon star in Scoop as Emily Maitlis and The Salt Path as Raynor Winn.