How to use aromatherapy for mental wellness
What's the story
Aromatherapy employs natural plant extracts to improve health and well-being.
A centuries-old practice for improving mental wellness, aromatherapy is an easy way to lift your mood and relieve stress.
In the following guide, find five DIY aromatherapy blends with essential oils, each addressing a different aspect of mental health, making the practice an easy and inexpensive way to boost your mental wellness at home.
Relaxation
Calming lavender and chamomile blend
Known for their calming properties, lavender and chamomile make the best duo to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.
Simply mix three drops of lavender essential oil and two drops of chamomile essential oil in a diffuser or carrier oil to create this blend.
This combination can soothe your mind after a long day, encouraging restful sleep and easing the tension.
Upliftment
Energizing citrus burst blend
Citrus oils like orange, lemon, and grapefruit are perfect to boost energy levels and mood.
For an uplifting blend, mix three drops of orange essential oil with two drops each of lemon and grapefruit oils.
This invigorating aroma can help increase your alertness, improve focus and provide you a refreshing start to your day.
Stress relief
Stress-relief frankincense blend
Frankincense is widely loved for its grounding effects on the mind, making it a staple for stress relief blends.
To make one, mix four drops of frankincense essential oil with one drop each of bergamot and ylang-ylang essential oils.
This particular blend is known to calm the nervous system while promoting an ambience of peace and calm.
It's particularly useful during stressful times, providing a natural antidote to anxiety and promoting calmness.
Concentration boost
Focus enhancing rosemary mint blend
Rosemary is also known for enhancing concentration, whereas peppermint gives a boost of energy to the mind.
For this focus-enhancing blend, mix three drops rosemary essential oil with two drops peppermint oil in your diffuser or carrier oil mixture.
This aromatic duo helps in sharpening mental clarity when working or studying.
Balance
Mood balancing geranium rose blend
Geranium has balancing properties that work well alongside rose's comforting scent to stabilize emotions effectively. Especially during life's ups and downs.
Mix together equal parts, two each, of geranium and rose essentials into any preferred application method. Options include diffusers or carriers, ensuring optimal results are achieved with every use.