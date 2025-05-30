What's the story

The much-anticipated re-release of Mahesh Babu's film Khaleja has sparked disappointment among fans.

Despite the excitement surrounding its return to theaters, several premiere shows on Thursday were marred by controversies over missing content.

The re-release team reportedly cut out a song and some scenes from the original version, leading to widespread frustration among fans who attended these shows.

Despite the hype, the changes cast a shadow over the film's comeback in theaters.