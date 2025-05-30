Why are Mahesh Babu fans angry with 'Khaleja' re-release?
What's the story
The much-anticipated re-release of Mahesh Babu's film Khaleja has sparked disappointment among fans.
Despite the excitement surrounding its return to theaters, several premiere shows on Thursday were marred by controversies over missing content.
The re-release team reportedly cut out a song and some scenes from the original version, leading to widespread frustration among fans who attended these shows.
Despite the hype, the changes cast a shadow over the film's comeback in theaters.
Fan outrage
Fans expressed anger, chaos ensued in Hyderabad theaters
In some Hyderabad theaters, the situation turned chaotic as fans argued with hall management over the re-release of Khaleja.
Frustrated by how the film was handled, some fans even threw bottles at the screen.
What was meant to be a celebration turned into a tense and upsetting experience for viewers.
Mixed reactions
'Khaleja' re-release received a positive response overall
Despite the chaos, many fans in other areas enjoyed the premiere shows.
Theaters are preparing for packed shows on Friday, with fans ready to celebrate Babu's iconic film by recreating some of its memorable scenes.
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and starring Anushka Shetty, Khaleja received mixed reviews when it was first released but has since gained cult status, becoming a beloved classic among viewers over the years.