Ram Charan is a charismatic cricketer in 'Peddi' teaser
What's the story
The sports-action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, is set to be released on March 27, 2026.
The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in a lead role, has been making waves for a long time.
On Sunday, the makers shared the first glimpse, increasing the anticipation for the drama.
The intense clip teases Charan's raw and rustic character and promises that cricket will be central to the narrative.
Twitter Post
Check out the teaser here
Here's the #PeddiFirstShot— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 6, 2025
▶️ https://t.co/gk2wGOWFMo
Happy Sri Rama Navami ✨#PEDDI will see you in cinemas 27th March, 2026.@NimmaShivanna #JanhviKapoor @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @RathnaveluDop @artkolla @NavinNooli @IamJagguBhai @divyenndu @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings… pic.twitter.com/xDe7a8N8Fa
Production details
'Peddi' features a stellar cast and crew
Mythri Movie Makers, in association with Sukumar Writings, is presenting Peddi, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.
The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles.
With AR Rahman composing the music and R Rathnavelu handling the cinematography, Peddi has already created a lot of hype.
This is Kapoor's second Telugu film after Jr NTR's Devara.
Upcoming projects
Charan and Kapoor's upcoming movies
This is Charan's first collaboration with director Sana, known for directing Uppena in 2021.
After Peddi, the actor will work with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar for the tentatively titled RC17.
Kapoor, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and shooting for Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra.