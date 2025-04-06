What's the story

The sports-action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, is set to be released on March 27, 2026.

The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in a lead role, has been making waves for a long time.

On Sunday, the makers shared the first glimpse, increasing the anticipation for the drama.

The intense clip teases Charan's raw and rustic character and promises that cricket will be central to the narrative.