'Amar Chitra Katha' to be made into animated series
What's the story
Applause Entertainment, the studio behind the recent hit series Black Warrant, has announced a collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha comics.
The partnership will see the studio transforming 400 of Amar Chitra Katha's stories into an animated series morphed in a modern style.
The first installment, Kiya & Kayaan, will see two siblings discovering VR headsets that transport them to Storyland, reported Mid-Day.
Streaming details
'Kiya & Kayaan' to premiere on Applause's YouTube channel
Kiya & Kayaan will premiere on ApplaToon, the studio's YouTube channel, on Friday. The show will release new episodes every Tuesday and Friday.
Sameer Nair, the managing director of Applause Entertainment, said he envisioned this project as a way to merge mythology with technology. "With the series, based on the timeless Amar Chitra Katha Junior Library, we're bringing heritage to the here and now."
Recent successes
Applause Entertainment signed deal with 'ACK' in 2021
Amar Chitra Katha President and CEO Preeti Vyas views this project as a chance for "digital-first" children to engage with Indian folk tales, culture, history, and values.
Applause Entertainment signed a deal with the legendary comics back in 2021.
The collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha comics is expected to enhance their portfolio and expand their audience.