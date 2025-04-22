What's the story

Applause Entertainment, the studio behind the recent hit series Black Warrant, has announced a collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha comics.

The partnership will see the studio transforming 400 of Amar Chitra Katha's stories into an animated series morphed in a modern style.

The first installment, Kiya & Kayaan, will see two siblings discovering VR headsets that transport them to Storyland, reported Mid-Day.