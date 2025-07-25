Kamal Haasan enters Rajya Sabha, takes oath in Tamil 

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The 69-year-old Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief took his oath in Tamil, receiving loud desk thumps from fellow parliamentarians. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Haasan said, "I am very proud and honored."

Political backing His nomination backed by DMK-led alliance Haasan's nomination was backed by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance. The alliance had promised him a seat in the Upper House if MNM supported them in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He filed his nomination on June 6 at Tamil Nadu Secretariat with Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and senior leaders from allied parties by his side.

Unopposed election Elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha On June 12, Haasan was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. He was among six members elected to the Upper House. The others include DMK's poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, P Wilson (re-elected for a second term), and AIADMK's IS Inbadurai and P Dhanapal.