Kamal Haasan enters Rajya Sabha, takes oath in Tamil
What's the story
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The 69-year-old Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief took his oath in Tamil, receiving loud desk thumps from fellow parliamentarians. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Haasan said, "I am very proud and honored."
Haasan takes oath
#WATCH | Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan takes oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, in Tamil.
Source: Sansad TV/ YouTube pic.twitter.com/cmDio7srJL
Political backing
His nomination backed by DMK-led alliance
Haasan's nomination was backed by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance. The alliance had promised him a seat in the Upper House if MNM supported them in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He filed his nomination on June 6 at Tamil Nadu Secretariat with Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and senior leaders from allied parties by his side.
Unopposed election
Elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha
On June 12, Haasan was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. He was among six members elected to the Upper House. The others include DMK's poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, P Wilson (re-elected for a second term), and AIADMK's IS Inbadurai and P Dhanapal.
Future plans
MNM supported DMK in 2024 elections
Haasan launched his party in 2017 with a focus on anti-corruption, rural development, and environmental sustainability. His party received approximately 4% of the vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Haasan then contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where the party secured a vote share of 2.62%. The MNM, however, did not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Instead, it extended full support to the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.