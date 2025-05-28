What's the story

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is all set to enter the Rajya Sabha with the support from Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), per reports.

The DMK has decided to give one of its four Rajya Sabha seats to Haasan's party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

The MNM has already passed a resolution confirming Haasan's nomination for the Upper House.