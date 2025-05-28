Ghulam Azad, part of Operation Sindoor delegation, hospitalized in Kuwait
What's the story
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has been hospitalized in Kuwait amid an all-party delegation tour.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda, who is leading the delegation, confirmed Azad's hospitalization on the social media platform X.
"Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures," Panda wrote.
Health update
Azad's health update and delegation's purpose
Azad has been admitted to a hospital in Kuwait due to extreme heat. He confirmed his condition on X, saying he is recovering well and all test results are normal.
"Blessed to share that despite the extreme heat in Kuwait affecting my health, by God's grace I'm doing fine and recovering well," he wrote.
Twitter Post
Azad shares update
Blessed to share that despite the extreme heat in Kuwait affecting my health, by God’s grace I’m doing fine and recovering well. All test results are normal. Thank you all for your concern and prayers — it truly means a lot!— Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) May 27, 2025
Delegation tour
Delegation's visit to Bahrain and Kuwait
The Operation Sindoor delegation includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, nominated member Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and former diplomat Harsh Shringla.
The group has already visited Bahrain and Kuwait as part of its outreach efforts.
The delegation's objective is to counter global misinformation about India and highlight its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.
Saudi visit
Delegation's arrival in Saudi Arabia
The delegation has now reached Saudi Arabia after its visit to Kuwait.
It will meet political dignitaries, government officials, thought leaders, and members of the Indian community during this leg of the tour.
The group was welcomed by Major General Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Arabia Council Friendship Committee of the Shura Council.