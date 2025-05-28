What's the story

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has been hospitalized in Kuwait amid an all-party delegation tour.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda, who is leading the delegation, confirmed Azad's hospitalization on the social media platform X.

"Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures," Panda wrote.