This Corvette concept previews GM's EV future

General Motors (GM) has unveiled a new Corvette concept, the California Corvette Concept, from its Pasadena, California design studio. The car is described as a "thought-provoking, boundary-pushing expression of GM design-thinking." It features an electric powertrain and a carbon-fiber monocoque structure. This is the second of three Corvette concepts to be unveiled this year.

Design philosophy Sleek mid-section and flowing curves characterize the exterior design The California Corvette Concept maintains classic mid-engine proportions but adds a modern twist with flowing curves and a sleek midsection. Its most distinctive feature is the single-piece, front-hinged canopy that can be tilted up for easy access or removed completely. This transforms the car from an agile sports car into a lightweight open-air track vehicle.

Tech specs Driver-focused cockpit with advanced tech features The interior of the California Corvette Concept is dominated by a bright red theme and a highly driver-focused cockpit setup. It has a two-handle steering wheel with a screen at its center and head-up display in front. Other advanced tech features include a rear air brake and an active spoiler. The EV is powered by a T-shaped prismatic battery pack for better seating position and tunneled underbody shape.