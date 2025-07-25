Page Loader
This Corvette concept previews GM's EV future
Jul 25, 2025
What's the story

General Motors (GM) has unveiled a new Corvette concept, the California Corvette Concept, from its Pasadena, California design studio. The car is described as a "thought-provoking, boundary-pushing expression of GM design-thinking." It features an electric powertrain and a carbon-fiber monocoque structure. This is the second of three Corvette concepts to be unveiled this year.

Design philosophy

Sleek mid-section and flowing curves characterize the exterior design

The California Corvette Concept maintains classic mid-engine proportions but adds a modern twist with flowing curves and a sleek midsection. Its most distinctive feature is the single-piece, front-hinged canopy that can be tilted up for easy access or removed completely. This transforms the car from an agile sports car into a lightweight open-air track vehicle.

Tech specs

Driver-focused cockpit with advanced tech features

The interior of the California Corvette Concept is dominated by a bright red theme and a highly driver-focused cockpit setup. It has a two-handle steering wheel with a screen at its center and head-up display in front. Other advanced tech features include a rear air brake and an active spoiler. The EV is powered by a T-shaped prismatic battery pack for better seating position and tunneled underbody shape.

Future prospects

No production intent behind this one-off concept

Despite its futuristic design and advanced features, GM has made it clear that there is "no production intent" behind this one-off concept. This is in line with the company's stance that an electric Corvette isn't currently in demand. However, some of these design elements could potentially be incorporated into a future production model of the Corvette, whether it's an EV or a combustion model.