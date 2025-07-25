These bowlers boast 150 or more wickets in T20Is 

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi has become the third bowler in history to breach the 150-wicket mark in T20I cricket. The leg-spinner achieved this feat with a match-winning 4/12 against Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series in Harare. His brilliance helped New Zealand secure a comfortable 60-run victory. Here we take a closer look at this exceptional club of bowlers with 150 or more T20I wickets.

#3 Ish Sodhi - 150 wickets With his latest effort, Sodhi has raced to 150 scalps from 126 T20I matches at an average of 22.52. This was his 4th four-fer. He made his T20I debut for New Zealand in July 2014 against West Indies. Sodhi has four four-wicket hauls, with his best bowling figures being an impressive 4/12 against Zimbabwe in the aforementioned game. He owns an economy of 7.95.

#2 Rashid Khan - 161 wickets Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has claimed an impressive 161 wickets in just 96 T20I matches at 13.80. Rashid achieved his first 50 wickets in just 31 matches and took only another 22 innings to complete his century. He has eight four-wicket hauls in T20Is, more than any other bowler, besides a couple of five-wicket hauls (BBI: 5/3). Rashid's economy rate of 6.08 is also sensational.