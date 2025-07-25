5 times Tom Cruise proved he's the king of action

Tom Cruise is famous for his high-octane films that have enthralled viewers across the globe. Famous for doing his stunts, he adds a certain intensity to every character he plays. Here are five of his most action-packed adventures, the varied roles and high-octane sequences that have graced his career. From dare-devilish missions to sci-fi battles, these movies show Cruise's commitment to giving us a kick-ass time.

Thrill A neo-noir thrill ride in 'Collateral' Michael Mann's Collateral is a gripping action thriller powered by sharp dialogue and the electric chemistry between Cruise and Jamie Foxx. Set against a moody Los Angeles backdrop, the film blends neo-noir style with intense pacing. Cruise plays against type as a cold, calculated villain, making the movie all the more compelling. With its stylish direction and suspenseful story, Collateral stands out as one of Cruise's most memorable performances in the genre.

Aerial thrills Gritty alien invasion drama in 'War of the Worlds' Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds is a dark, gripping take on H.G. Wells's classic, showing a more grounded and bleak side of sci-fi action. Cruise sheds his usual action-hero persona to play a desperate father trying to survive an alien invasion. The film's intensity, terrifying visuals, and emotional depth make it one of Spielberg's most powerful works—and one of Cruise's most compelling performances in the genre.

Time loop battle 'Edge of Tomorrow' In Edge of Tomorrow, Cruise plays Major William Cage, who fights alien invaders in a war of the future. The 2014 film combines sci-fi with high-octane action as Cage relives the same day over and over again, hoping to devise a plan to defeat the enemy. It earned over $370 million worldwide and was appreciated for its innovative story and VFX.

Lone vigilante 'Jack Reacher' In 2012's Jack Reacher, Cruise plays the role of the titular character—a former military police officer who becomes a vigilante investigator. The film follows Reacher as he solves complex cases with precision combat skills and uncovers corruption. The movie grossed over $218 million worldwide and proved Cruise's ability to play gritty characters with depth.