'Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning' trailer: Tom Cruise defies danger
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is finally here.
The eighth installment in the hit franchise features Hollywood star Tom Cruise reprising his iconic role of Ethan Hunt.
The trailer is an absolute thrill, featuring Cruise in some high-octane stunts, including hanging from an airplane and diving into an ocean.
It even has some nostalgic footage from the original Mission: Impossible film directed by Brian De Palma in 1996.
Trailer synopsis
Trailer: Hunt's past catches up with him
The trailer dives into Hunt's past, emphasizing his daring escapes from bombs and security briefings.
It is revealed that Hunt has been arrested and his secrets out, triggering a global crisis.
This paves the way for the franchise's signature mix of action and espionage, with fans sitting on the edge of their seats, eager to see how Hunt will deal with these challenges.
The trailer triggered nostalgia among fans, with many taking to social media to express their excitement.
Twitter Post
'To me, that's cinema'
not me crying over a mission: impossible trailer 😭 https://t.co/vwNn0Xav0j pic.twitter.com/c2pD2ObWCY— Taylor Blunden (@finelytaylored) April 7, 2025
Director's return
Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct 'Mission: Impossible 8'
Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed the previous entries in the series since Rogue Nation, returns to direct this film.
The seventh and eighth movies were initially filmed together as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but post-MI: 7, it was retitled.
Along with Cruise, the star-studded cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, and Greg Tarzan Davis.
MI: 8 premieres on May 23.