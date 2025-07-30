From sandwich slips to wardrobe woes: 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' bloopers you missed

The beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been entertaining us for decades with its humor and relatable characters. However, even the most devoted fans might have missed some of the bloopers from the filming. These behind-the-scenes moments give us a peek into the lighter side of the production, where not everything went according to plan. From unexpected prop mishaps to actors breaking character, these bloopers add another layer of charm to the iconic show.

Couch mishap The infamous couch scene In one of the most memorable episodes, Ross fails to get a couch upstairs through a narrow staircase. While this scene alone is comedic gold, what many fans don't know is that when filming it, the couch got stuck several times. The actors had to improvise their lines and actions as they attempted to free it. This unplanned chaos lent authenticity to Ross's frustration and made it an unforgettable moment.

Food blunder Joey's food fumble We all know Joey Tribbiani loves food. In one scene where Joey was supposed to devour a large sandwich, he dropped it on set accidentally. Rather than stop the take, Matt LeBlanc continued with his lines, trying not to laugh at his own mistake. This spontaneous reaction became part of Joey's character charm and showcased LeBlanc's quick thinking.

Uncontrollable laughter Chandler's laughing fit Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, was as quick-witted off-screen as he was on. In one particular scene where Monica's cooking experiment goes awry, Perry couldn't control his laughter after Courteney Cox's unexpected line blindsided him. His genuine amusement resulted in a few retakes, but also showed how much fun the cast members had with each other.