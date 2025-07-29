'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon': Aishwarya Khare reveals co-star Rohit Suchanti's support

Television actor Aishwarya Khare, known for her role in Bhagya Lakshmi, is set to participate in the upcoming reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon . In a recent interview with The Times of India, she opened up about her decision to join the show and shared insights into the reactions from her family and friends. She also revealed how her co-star Rohit Suchanti has been preparing her for this new journey.

Co-star's advice Suchanti told me to check for cameras: Khare Khare shared that Suchanti has been a great source of support and guidance as she prepares for the reality show. She said, "Rohit keeps calling me all the time, advising me on what to take along and what to do on the show, as he's experienced with reality shows." "He even suggested that I check where the cameras are and act accordingly. Every other day, he texts me with some new advice."

Emotional guidance 'Close ones advised me not to cry too much...' Khare also revealed that her family and friends have been giving her emotional support. "My close ones advised me not to cry too much, as I'm a very sensitive person and tend to get emotional over small things," she said. "They also reminded me to hold on to my self-esteem and confidence, as I often struggle with that." She added that they reassured her of her abilities and encouraged her to shine in the new reality show.