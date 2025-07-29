The company has set the price band for its IPO between ₹760 and ₹800 per equity share

NSDL IPO opens tomorrow: Should you subscribe?

By Mudit Dube 05:57 pm Jul 29, 202505:57 pm

What's the story

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) will open for subscription on July 30. The company has set the price band for its IPO between ₹760 and ₹800 per equity share. At the upper end of this range, NSDL hopes to raise ₹4,011.6 crore through an offer for sale (OFS), with no new shares being issued. Some of India's leading financial institutions will pare their holdings in this depository firm through this IPO.