'Kingdom' to have US premiere before India release; find out
Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated film, Kingdom, will have its first screening in the USA on Wednesday, July 30, a day ahead of its release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In India, the film is set to release on Thursday, July 31. Meanwhile, the film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also stars Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev.
'Kingdom' to have early screenings in the US
The first show of Kingdom will be shown in select US theaters at 1:30pm EST, 12:30pm CST, and 10:30am PST on Wednesday, i.e., 11:00pm IST. In contrast, the first show in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will only start after 7:00am on Thursday. Shloka Entertainments, the distributor for the movie, revealed that over 15,000 tickets have already been sold for these early screenings.
'It's a royal takeover...'
It’s a ROYAL TAKEOVER! 👑💣— Shloka Entertainments (@ShlokaEnts) July 28, 2025
𝟏𝟓𝐊+ 𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬 🔥🧨🧨
And this is just the silence before the STORM.🤙🤙🤙#Kingdom 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟎𝐭𝐡 💥💥
North America Release by @ShlokaEntspic.twitter.com/U8X5IcRmLi
Fans ask distributors to add more shows
Despite the high demand for Kingdom's early screenings, some fans have expressed their displeasure over the limited showtimes. A fan commented, "Can we please get more showtimes for Wed!! In Austin." While another demanded, "Can you add show at Cinemark Southpark Meadows Austin, Telugu language."
Deverakonda plays an undercover cop in 'Kingdom'
Kingdom is reportedly a spy thriller written and directed by Tinnanuri. The film has been produced by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi under the banners of Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film, which is set to be part of a planned duology. Deverakonda plays an undercover cop in Kingdom, a role he says he wants to explore further.