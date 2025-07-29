'Kingdom' to have US premiere before India release; find out

Vijay Deverakonda 's highly anticipated film, Kingdom, will have its first screening in the USA on Wednesday, July 30, a day ahead of its release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In India, the film is set to release on Thursday, July 31. Meanwhile, the film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also stars Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev.

Premiere details 'Kingdom' to have early screenings in the US The first show of Kingdom will be shown in select US theaters at 1:30pm EST, 12:30pm CST, and 10:30am PST on Wednesday, i.e., 11:00pm IST. In contrast, the first show in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will only start after 7:00am on Thursday. Shloka Entertainments, the distributor for the movie, revealed that over 15,000 tickets have already been sold for these early screenings.

Twitter Post 'It's a royal takeover...' It’s a ROYAL TAKEOVER! 👑💣



𝟏𝟓𝐊+ 𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬 🔥🧨🧨



And this is just the silence before the STORM.🤙🤙🤙#Kingdom 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟎𝐭𝐡 💥💥



North America Release by @ShlokaEntspic.twitter.com/U8X5IcRmLi — Shloka Entertainments (@ShlokaEnts) July 28, 2025

Fan reactions Fans ask distributors to add more shows Despite the high demand for Kingdom's early screenings, some fans have expressed their displeasure over the limited showtimes. A fan commented, "Can we please get more showtimes for Wed!! In Austin." While another demanded, "Can you add show at Cinemark Southpark Meadows Austin, Telugu language."