'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' cast and crew await payment

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:26 pm Jun 29, 202402:26 pm

What's the story Reports have surfaced alleging that the cast and crew of the Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, are still awaiting their payments. The film, which was released in April and underperformed at the box office, starred prominent actors such as Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar. According to Indianexpress.com, these actors have not yet received their fees from the production house.

Widespread default

Non-payment issue extends beyond 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

The non-payment issue is not confined to the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team. It has been reported that several cast and crew members working on various films under Pooja Entertainment have not received their dues for two years. This information was revealed after Indianexpress.com reported on the alleged widespread default in payment by the production house.

Unsettled fees

Shroff has demanded immediate payment of dues

Sources close to the film have disclosed that Tiger Shroff, one of the lead actors, has not yet received his fees for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Initially silent on the issue, Shroff is now demanding immediate clearance of his dues after discovering that crew and support staff have also been left unpaid. This revelation has added a new dimension to the ongoing payment dispute with Pooja Entertainment.

Pending payments

Other stars of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' still await payment

In addition to Shroff, other stars of the film including Sinha, Alaya, and Manushi Chhillar are also awaiting their fees. Despite having completed their work on the film and participating in its promotion, they have not received any payment. The actors have reportedly requested payment several times but have received no response from Pooja Entertainment. Other lead star of BMCM, Akshay Kumar's dues seemed to have been cleared.