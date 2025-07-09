England announce Playing XI for Lord's Test; Jofra Archer returns

England have announced their Playing XI for the 3rd Test against India at Lord's, starting July 10. The team sees the return of Jofra Archer , who is set for his first Test appearance in over four years. That is the only change in England's XI from the Edgbaston Test. The five-Test series is currently tied at 1-1, with England winning the opener.

Archer Archer returns after injury layoff As mentioned, Archer is set to make his red-ball return after a long injury layoff. He bowled just 18 overs in one First-Class match for Sussex, however, Brendon McCullum recently confirmed that Archer will be available for selection. Notably, Archer made a comeback to First-Class cricket after nearly four years. His last Test appearance was in February 2021.

Information Archer missed first two Tests Archer earned a call-up to the squad following England's five-wicket win in the series opener against India at Headingley. However, he had a family emergency, as per a Sky Sports report.

Career A look at his Test career Archer hogged the limelight in his debut Test series, the 2019 Ashes in England. He troubled the batters with his fearsome bouncers. Interestingly, Archer made his Test debut at Lord's in August 2019. However, he has played just 13 Tests ever since, taking 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. His tally includes 3 fifers. Overall, he owns 182 wickets in First-Class cricket.

Change Archer replaces Josh Tongue Archer has replaced pacer Josh Tongue, who has taken 12 wickets in the series so far. The former will join Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes in the pace attack. Skipper Ben Stokes will be the fourth seamer. Shoaib Bashir has been retained as the specialist spinner despite being expensive. Notably, the pitch at Lord's will likely be a green top.