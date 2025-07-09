Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of Bangladesh T20I series

Sri Lanka will be without their star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. The three-match series starts on July 10 in Pallekele. Hasaranga had played a key role in the ODI series, helping Sri Lanka clinch a 2-1 victory over Bangladesh. However, he sustained a hamstring injury on his right leg while batting during the final ODI.

Recovery plan No replacement for Hasaranga Despite his injury, Sri Lanka have decided not to replace Hasaranga for the T20I series. The star wrist-spinner will return to Colombo to "start his rehabilitation process at the High Performance Center." Notably, Hasaranga ran riot in the ODI series opener against Bangladesh. He took four wickets for just 10 runs in 7.5 overs as the visitors perished for 167 while chasingg 245.

Leadership change Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka will captain the Sri Lankan team in the T20I series against Bangladesh. The squad has seen a number of changes after their defeat to New Zealand earlier this year. Speedster Eshan Malinga earned his maiden call-up to the T20I squad. The likes of Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Krunaratne, and Dunith Wellalage are the other notable inclusions.

Information Sri Lanka T20I squad for Bangladesh series Sri Lanka T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, and Eshan Malinga.