What's the story

The Sun has somewhat surprised forecasters by releasing a powerful X-class solar flare from a new sunspot region, AR4046.

It caused radio blackouts in the Americas region.

The intense solar event was preceded by a spectacular filament eruption and coronal mass ejection (CME), which is basically the release of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun.

The CME is unlikely to impact Earth due to the current position of the sunspot region.