ISRO's plasma thruster completes 1,000-hour burn—Why this is significant
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has hit a major milestone by successfully conducting a 1,000-hour life test of its 300mN (millinewton) Stationary Plasma Thruster.
The groundbreaking tech is meant to be integrated into the Electric Propulsion System of future satellites.
The new propulsion system will replace chemical ones in ISRO's future satellites, paving the way for communication satellites that use electric propulsion for orbit raising and station keeping.
Benefits
Plasma thrusters to enhance communication satellites' capacity
The integration of plasma thrusters into satellites is expected to save a lot of mass. This, in turn, will allow an increase in transponder capacity for communication satellites.
ISRO has confirmed that these thrusters use Xenon as the propellant and their Electric Propulsion System has a Specific Impulse at least six times higher than conventional propulsion systems.
Testing process
Life test simulates space conditions
The life test was performed at a full power level of 5.4kW in a chamber simulating the vacuum of space.
During the test, the erosion of electrode liners was monitored regularly.
ISRO said that "the erosion data collected during the life test is essential for predicting future erosion and determining the lifespan of the thruster."
This will be critical for satellite orbit management.
Future plans
Electric propulsion system to be validated in upcoming satellite
ISRO has called this test a major step toward proving the reliability and robustness of these thrusters before they are inducted into satellites.
The Electric Propulsion System will be integrated and validated in ISRO's next Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS-01).
The satellite will use the new propulsion system for orbit raising to the Geostationary orbit, marking another major milestone for ISRO's future satellite missions.