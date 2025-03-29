What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has hit a major milestone by successfully conducting a 1,000-hour life test of its 300mN (millinewton) Stationary Plasma Thruster.

The groundbreaking tech is meant to be integrated into the Electric Propulsion System of future satellites.

The new propulsion system will replace chemical ones in ISRO's future satellites, paving the way for communication satellites that use electric propulsion for orbit raising and station keeping.