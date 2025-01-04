What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reached a major milestone by successfully germinating cowpea seeds in microgravity in just four days.

The experiment was conducted as part of the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 mission with the help of the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS).

The CROPS payload, an innovation of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), is an advanced system designed to study seed germination and plant sustenance under microgravity.