What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has showcased its first-ever space robotic arm, RRM-TD, working on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4) platform.

The agency has posted a short video on X, showcasing the arm's accurate movements and different stages of operation.

The clip starts with a text overlay reading, "Unlocking and lifting from base position," showing the first movement of the robotic arm.