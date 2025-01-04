How to track earnings from your YouTube channel
What's the story
YouTube has added a new feature in its Studio mobile app to help creators get a better understanding of their earnings.
The update, available on the Earn tab of the app, offers a detailed view of the payments received.
It includes information about progress toward the next payment as well as a record of payments made over the past year with date and amount details.
Let's see how to use it.
Revenue insights
YouTube Analytics: A tool for tracking content performance
For creators enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program, the Revenue tab in YouTube Analytics is a handy tool.
It shows which content is bringing in the most money and highlights the most profitable revenue sources.
As monetization strategies evolve, creators could see changes to this tab with more detailed breakdowns of their earnings.
Report breakdown
Revenue reports: A closer look at earnings
The revenue report from YouTube details how much a channel has earned over the past six months, broken down by month.
It also offers insights into estimated earnings from different sources such as Watch Page Ads, Shorts Feed Ads, Memberships, Supers, Connected Stores and Shopping Affiliates.
Further, it shows how much individual videos/live streams have earned and includes Revenue Per Mille (RPM).
Steps
How to view revenue reports?
To view the report, open the YouTube app on your Android device. Next, tap your profile picture and select 'Your channel.' From the middle menu, click on 'Analytics' to view a brief summary of your channel's performance.