How to use WhatsApp's 'Privacy Checkup' to secure your account
What's the story
WhatsApp's "Privacy Checkup" tool offers step-by-step instructions to secure your account.
It allows you to control who can contact you, manage how your personal information is shared, and add extra layers of security.
By consolidating key privacy tools in one place, it simplifies adjustments to suit your preferences.
Here's a quick guide to performing a privacy checkup on your WhatsApp account.
User guide
How to get started?
Open WhatsApp, tap the three-dot icon, and head to Settings page.
Then, go to the "Privacy" section and scroll down to select "Privacy Checkup."
This will open a guided walkthrough where you can customize your privacy settings across four key areas.
Tap each section to review and adjust your preferences step by step.
Settings
What's on the privacy checkup list?
The first section helps you "Choose who can contact you" and block unwanted calls/messages.
Next, you can "Control your personal info" like your online status, last seen, profile photo, etc.
The third option will "Add more privacy to your chats" by letting you adjust message timer and end-to-end encrypted backups.
The fourth setting will "Add more protection to your account"—fingerprint lock and two-step verification.