How to use WhatsApp's video notes feature for quick interactions
What's the story
WhatsApp offers a handy feature that lets you share video notes seamlessly in both individual and group chats.
With this tool, you can quickly record and send short videos—up to 60 seconds long—right from the chat window.
Perfect for sharing updates, reactions, or personal moments, video notes add a lively and engaging touch to your conversations.
User guide
Take a look at the quick process
To create a video note on WhatsApp, open a chat and press and hold the camera icon beside the text field.
Begin recording as the timer starts counting. You can switch between the front and back cameras at any time during recording. Release the button to send instantly.
Alternatively, tap the camera and swipe to the "Video Note" tab to record.
Lock mode
'Lock mode' for more convenience
WhatsApp's video notes feature also includes a hands-free lock mode for convenient recording.
To enable it, press and hold the camera icon next to the chat's text field, then slide upwards to lock.
In lock mode, you can easily switch camera; stop, delete, and replay the recording; or send the video note by tapping the send icon.