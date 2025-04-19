What's the story

Recent findings from NASA's Perseverance rover have unveiled intriguing aspects of Mars's geology, suggesting that ancient volcanic activity might have created conditions conducive to life.

Researchers, led by Michael Tice from Texas A&M University, have been analyzing rock samples from the Jezero Crater, revealing a complex volcanic history that could have supported microbial life on the Red Planet.

Since 2021, Perseverance has been examining Jezero Crater on Mars, using its mobile lab to aid scientists across the globe.