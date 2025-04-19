What's the story

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, have enabled human subjects to perceive a new color, termed 'olo.'

This hue, described as a highly saturated blue-green (similar to teal), was made visible using a novel technique called 'Oz,' which involves precise laser stimulation of specific retinal cells.

The research, published in Science Advances, mark a significant advancement in our understanding of human color perception.