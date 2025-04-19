What's the story

After a 40-year hiatus since Rakesh Sharma's historic spaceflight, India is poised to mark a significant milestone in its space exploration journey.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is set to become the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) in May 2025.

The journey is part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) and will see Shukla join former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.