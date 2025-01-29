What's the story

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is gearing up for her second spacewalk in a fortnight. The extravehicular activity (EVA) will take place on tomorrow (January 30), and will last for about 6.5 hours.

Williams, currently the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), will be joined by Flight Engineer Barry Wilmore.

The astronauts are scheduled to switch their spacesuits to battery power at 6:30pm IST tomorrow, marking the official start of spacewalk. Live coverage will begin on NASA+ at 5:00pm IST.