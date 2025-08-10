Indian REITs market crosses ₹1L crore in m-cap
What's the story
The Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market has hit a major milestone, with the combined market capitalization of all four listed REITs crossing ₹1 lakh crore as of July 30, 2025. The achievement highlights growing investor confidence and marks the increasing maturity of India's commercial real estate investment landscape.
Market performance
Strong leasing momentum, healthy occupancy levels
The four publicly listed REITs, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust, have all benefited from strong leasing momentum, healthy occupancy levels, and consistent income distributions. Alok Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairman of the Indian REITs Association, said this milestone is "evidence of the sector's resilience."
Investment access
Pproviding access to income-generating commercial real estate
Since their debut in 2019, REITs have provided direct access to income-generating commercial real estate for Indian investors. The sector manages gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of over ₹1.63 lakh crore and operates more than 128 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space in major urban centers. This has made REITs an attractive alternative to traditional investment avenues.
Income distribution
Sector's growth aided by regulatory reforms
The four listed REITs have collectively distributed over ₹22,800 crore to unitholders. This reflects their strong income-generating capability. The sector's growth has also been aided by regulatory reforms that have enhanced market depth and liquidity, making it an attractive option for investors looking for stable returns in a growing economy like India.
Industry representation
Indian REITs Association represents sector interests
The Indian REITs Association (IRA), a non-profit industry body supported by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Finance, represents sector interests and promotes best practices. With this latest milestone in market capitalization, participants believe that REITs will play an even bigger role in India's capital markets.