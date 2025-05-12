'Another war would be completely different': Takeaways from DGMO briefing
What's the story
Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral AN Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), Major General SS Sharda, and Air Marshal AK Bharti (Director General Air Operations) jointly held a media briefing, announcing the results of 'Operation Sindoor."
The operation was initiated on May 7 and has since formed the basis of all subsequent military responses to Pakistan.
Speaking on his turn, Bharti said it's a pity that Pakistani military chose to intervene, and that too for terrorists.
Strategic overview
India's response to Pakistan's military support for terrorists
Bharti said India's aim was to destroy terror infrastructure, but the Pakistan military chose to protect them, which forced India to widen its response.
"Our fight was against terror infra, terrorists but Pakistan military chose to support terrorists and widened conflict," said Air Marshal Bharti.
He also lauded India's defense capabilities during the course of the operation, singling out the indigenous Akash air defense system for its outstanding performance.
Defense capabilities
India's indigenous defense systems excel in Operation Sindoor
He added that many waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles used by Pakistan were intercepted by indigenously developed counter-UAS systems and well-trained Indian Air Defense personnel.
Presenting images, he showed the debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, which is of Chinese origin and was used by Pakistan during the attack on India.
The wreckage of the Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones that were shot down by India was also shown.
Twitter Post
Army confirms downing Pakistani Mirage jet
Targeted strikes
Indian Air Force targets military installations in Pakistan
The Air Force struck targets near Karachi, including a surface-to-air missile site at Malir Cantonment, around 35km from Karachi.
The Air Force also struck a radar site in Lahore and one near Gujranwala in Pakistan's Punjab province.
Speaking after Bharti, Vice Admiral Pramod confirmed the role of the Navy in 'Operation Sindoor.'
He said, "Effectively using multiple sensors and inputs, we are maintaining continuous surveillance to degrade...neutralize threats as they emerge or manifest to ensure targeting at extended ranges."
Naval operations
Navy's role in Operation Sindoor and India's readiness to strike
Also addressing the briefing, DGMO Lieutenant General Ghai said in the last few years, the character of terrorist activities has changed.
"Innocent civilians were being attacked.. 'Pahalgam tak paap ka ye ghada bhar chuka tha'."
But he also reassured that targeting India's airfields and logistics is way too tough.
Adding weight to Ghai's statement, Air Marshal Bharti said, "All our military bases....systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise."
Warning
Another war would be completely different: Bharti
In conclusion, Bharti said that this was a different kind of warfare and is bound to happen.
"God forbid, but if we fight another war, that would be completely different from this one. It is a cat-and-mouse game, and we need to be ahead of the curve to beat the adversary," he added.