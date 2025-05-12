What's the story

Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral AN Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), Major General SS Sharda, and Air Marshal AK Bharti (Director General Air Operations) jointly held a media briefing, announcing the results of 'Operation Sindoor."

The operation was initiated on May 7 and has since formed the basis of all subsequent military responses to Pakistan.

Speaking on his turn, Bharti said it's a pity that Pakistani military chose to intervene, and that too for terrorists.