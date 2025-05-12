What's the story

The planned talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have been deferred, according to multiple reports.

Scheduled for Monday noon, the talks are now expected to be held later in the evening.

The decision for DGMO-level talks was taken in view of rising tension and recent ceasefire violations.

This is the second such conversation in three days to address cross-border issues and adherence to the bilateral ceasefire.