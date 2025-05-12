Director general-level talks between India and Pakistan delayed
What's the story
The planned talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have been deferred, according to multiple reports.
Scheduled for Monday noon, the talks are now expected to be held later in the evening.
The decision for DGMO-level talks was taken in view of rising tension and recent ceasefire violations.
This is the second such conversation in three days to address cross-border issues and adherence to the bilateral ceasefire.
Violations
Ceasefire agreement violated within hours
On Saturday, Pakistan's DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart, and they agreed to stop military action across land, sea and air from 5:00pm the same day.
But Indian DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai said the agreement didn't last long, as Pakistan violated it within hours through cross-border firing and drone intrusions.
"The Pakistani DGMO proposed cessation of hostilities during our call on May 10... However, it took only a couple of hours for violations to begin," said Ghai.
Situation
Background of the conflict and recent events
The latest conflict between the countries started with an attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 28 civilians.
India accused Pakistan-backed militants and launched retaliatory strikes under 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting militant infrastructure across the border.
The Indian government reported significant damage to militant infrastructure and casualties from these strikes.
Military operations
Operation Sindoor: Targeting militant infrastructure
Under 'Operation Sindoor,' India targeted terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan-administered territory, including suspected launchpads and logistical bases.
The Indian Air Force and Army carried out precision strikes, drone surveillance, and artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC).
In its counterattack, Pakistan claimed it destroyed major Indian military assets like the S-400 system, airbases and BrahMos facilities.
However, India's Ministry of External Affairs and Defense dismissed these claims as "malicious misinformation."