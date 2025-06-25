How much did 'Thalapathy' Vijay charge for 'Jana Nayagan'?

Past earnings

Vijay's last film and political aspirations

In his last film, The Greatest Of All Time, Vijay was reportedly paid around ₹200 crore; however, this is unconfirmed. The new film is said to be his last and will see him in a political action drama setting. However, his future in films reportedly depends on the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2026, as mentioned by co-actor Mamitha Baiju. His character in the movie is expected to be named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (TVK), a tribute to his political party.