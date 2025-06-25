How much did 'Thalapathy' Vijay charge for 'Jana Nayagan'?
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly been paid a whopping ₹275 crore for his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, making it one of the highest salaries in Indian cinema. The film is being directed by H Vinoth and will also star Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The news was first reported by Business Today, which stated that this amount is an upfront payment without any profit-sharing from the movie's earnings.
Vijay's last film and political aspirations
In his last film, The Greatest Of All Time, Vijay was reportedly paid around ₹200 crore; however, this is unconfirmed. The new film is said to be his last and will see him in a political action drama setting. However, his future in films reportedly depends on the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2026, as mentioned by co-actor Mamitha Baiju. His character in the movie is expected to be named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (TVK), a tribute to his political party.
Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer
Apart from Vijay, Hegde, and Deol, Jana Nayagan also features actors Gautham Vasudev Menon, Baiju, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priya Mani in pivotal roles. The film's music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Interestingly, Vijay has lent his voice to a song titled One Last Song in the film, which is a tribute to his career in Tamil cinema.