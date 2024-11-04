Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Thalapathy 69', starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth, is back in action with its second shooting schedule.

'Thalapathy 69': Vijay-H Vinoth resume shoot, eye October 2025 release

What's the story The second shooting schedule of the much-anticipated film Thalapathy 69 has officially started in Chennai. The film is the 69th cinematic venture of popular actor Thalapathy Vijay and is helmed by H Vinoth. This comes after a brief break Vijay took to attend his political party event, TVK Vijay Maanadu. The first schedule had a high-energy song sequence, while this one will focus on dialogues, reportedly.

'Thalapathy 69' plans to wrap up by May 2025

The team of Thalapathy 69 hopes to wrap up the second shooting schedule by December. After a short break, the rest of the film will be shot in several schedules over 2025. Vijay is likely to finish his portions by April and the entire shooting will be completed by May. If all goes well, Thalapathy 69 will be released in October's third week as a special Diwali treat for fans.

'Thalapathy 69': Cast and crew details

Actor Pooja Hegde, cast as the female lead in the film, arrived in Chennai yesterday for the second shooting schedule currently underway. The film features supporting roles by Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Narain, Gautham Menon, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while the technical team includes Sathyan Sooryan as the cinematographer, Pradeep E Ragav as the editor, and Anlarasu overseeing the stunts.