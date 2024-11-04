Summarize Simplifying... In short The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of icons Raj Kapoor, ANR, Rafi, and Tapan Sinha with dedicated tribute days, panel discussions, and exhibitions.

The festival will feature a "Caravan of Songs" with 150 songs by Kapoor and Rafi, and 75 tracks linked to Sinha and ANR.

The festival will feature a "Caravan of Songs" with 150 songs by Kapoor and Rafi, and 75 tracks linked to Sinha and ANR.

The event will also include sand art installations, commemorative stamps, bilingual brochures, and themed activities to honor each icon's contribution to Indian cinema.

Icons turn 100: IFFI to honor Raj Kapoor-ANR-Rafi-Tapan's legacy

By Tanvi Gupta 06:04 pm Nov 04, 202406:04 pm

What's the story The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay tribute to four Indian cinema legends on their 100th birth anniversaries. The honorees include actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema superstar Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi. Restored versions of their signature films like Kapoor's Awaara, Sinha's Harmonium, ANR's Devadasu, and Hum Dono with Rafi's vocals will be screened.

Tribute details

IFFI's tribute program includes panel discussions and exhibitions

IFFI has planned separate celebration days for each icon, with ANR's tribute on November 22, Kapoor's on November 24, Rafi's on November 26, and Sinha's on November 27. The festival program will include panel discussions with industry personalities and family members of the honorees. These panels will give insights into the artists' contribution to Indian cinema. A curated exhibition of rare photographs and memorabilia from their lives will also be part of the event.

Tribute highlights

IFFI's tribute will feature music, art, and commemorative releases

The tribute at IFFI will also feature a "Caravan of Songs," comprising 150 songs by Kapoor and Rafi, and 75 tracks linked to Sinha and ANR, reportedly. Celebrated artist Sudarshan Pattnaik will also create a sand art installation at Kala Academy as part of the celebrations. The festival will release commemorative stamps and bilingual brochures showcasing each icon's career.

Festival finale

IFFI's entertainment arena to host themed activities

The festival's Entertainment Arena will feature themed activities and digital displays celebrating each artist's contribution to Indian cinema. These celebrations will highlight the cultural importance of these personalities to modern audiences while keeping their work alive for the future. The 55th edition of IFFI will be held from November 20-28, along with Film Bazaar (November 20-24), South Asia's premier film market.