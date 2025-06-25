5 behind-the-scenes 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' facts you probably didn't know 

F.R.I.E.N.D.S , the iconic television series, has made a permanent mark on the hearts of audiences around the world. While most of us are aware of its unforgettable characters and the catchy theme song, there are more unknown facts about what went on behind the scenes. Here are five fascinating behind-the-scenes facts that fans might be surprised to know.

Salary talks The cast's negotiation for equal pay In a never-before-seen move in television at the time, the lead cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S stood together and negotiated for equal pay. By season three, they were all raking in $75,000 per episode apiece. This solidarity amongst the cast set a benchmark in Hollywood and showed how close they were off-screen, too.

Set secrets The iconic orange couch The famous orange couch from Central Perk was found in the basement of Warner Bros. Studios. It became a part of the show's set design and is instantly recognizable to fans across the globe. Its presence added to the cozy atmosphere of Central Perk, the place where many pivotal scenes took place.

Naming decisions Alternate titles considered Before landing on F.R.I.E.N.D.S, several other titles were also considered for the show, including Insomnia Cafe and Six of One. These alternate titles showcase different creative directions that were explored during development. However, they never managed to capture the essence as well as F.R.I.E.N.D.S did.

Character origins Real-life inspirations for characters Some characters of F.R.I.E.N.D.S were based on real-life people known to creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. For instance, Ross Geller was inspired by Crane's own life. This method of character creation added a layer of authenticity and depth to the show, making the characters relatable and their journey more nuanced over the ten seasons.