How Jason Bateman reinvented himself for the OTT era

Jason Bateman is a big star, but he's even bigger in the OTT era. The star actor and director has successfully transitioned his career into the era of OTT. With the focus now on digital, the star has been able to capture new audiences and redefine his career. Here's how Bateman made this transformation happen.

Drive 1 'Ozark' as a game changer Ozark was the Netflix series that truly redefined Bateman's career and marked a turning point in his reinvention. As the actor and director of the show, he proved how versatile and deep he really was. The show was critically acclaimed and won multiple awards and nominations. This success underlined Bateman's talent to handle complex characters and narratives, and it worked wonders for him in the OTT world.

Drive 2 Embracing directorial roles Apart from acting, Bateman also took directorial roles in the realm of OTT. By directing episodes of hit shows like Ozark, he did not restrict himself to just acting. Not only did this diversify his portfolio, but it also proved that he was capable of leading projects from the front. It further established him as a multifaceted talent.

Drive 3 Collaborations with OTT giants Bateman cleverly partnered with big OTT platforms like Netflix and HBO Max for different projects. This way, he got to reach bigger audiences while still being mindful of what he wanted to make. By associating himself with the giants, he made sure that his work reached viewers far and wide, increasing visibility and impact.