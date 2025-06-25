Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani defeats Cuomo in NYC Democratic mayoral primary  

Former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has conceded defeat in the Democratic mayoral primary to 33-year-old Zohran Mamdani. The concession came as Mamdani won 43% of the vote with 90% of ballots counted. Cuomo was at 36.4%. "Tonight is his night," Cuomo said in a speech to supporters, adding that Mamdani "won." The final results are yet to be declared due to ranked-choice voting.

Campaign focus Mamdani's campaign focused on NYC's high cost of living New York City employs a ranked-choice voting system, and because neither candidate is likely to receive 50% of the vote, the board of elections will now count people's second choices. Mamdani, a democratic socialist and member of the State Assembly, ran a strong campaign focused on NYC's high cost of living. He also received endorsements from progressive leaders like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders. If elected, Mamdani would be NYC's first Muslim and Indian-American mayor.

Comeback attempt Cuomo trying to make a political comeback after 2021 scandal Cuomo, 67, is trying to make a political comeback after resigning as governor in 2021 amid a sexual harassment scandal. He was considered a favorite in the primary due to his experience and connections and was backed by deep-pocketed donors and endorsed by centrist figures, including Bill Clinton. The primary winner will face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent amid corruption scandals. If he loses the primary, Cuomo may still run as an independent in November.