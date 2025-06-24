Asia warming nearly twice as fast as rest of world 

Asia is warming nearly twice as fast as the rest of the world, a new United Nations report has revealed. The "State of the Climate in Asia 2023" report, released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), highlighted that last year was either the hottest or second-hottest on record for Asia. The continent's average temperature rose by 1.04 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 baseline, triggering heatwaves and weather disasters across its vast landmass.

Warming acceleration Asia's warming trend almost double that of 1961-1990 period The report noted that from 1991 to 2024, Asia's warming trend was almost double that of the 1961-1990 period. This is due to the continent's large land mass, which warms faster than the oceans. The report also noted record-high sea surface temperatures in 2024, with marine heatwaves affecting nearly 15 million square kilometers of Asia's ocean area. Sea-level rise on the Pacific and Indian Ocean sides also surpassed global averages during this period.

Environmental impact Glaciers in High-Mountain Asia retreating at alarming rate The report also highlighted the alarming retreat of glaciers across High-Mountain Asia. Of the 24 monitored glaciers, 23 experienced mass loss during 2023-2024. This has increased the risks of glacial lake outburst floods and landslides, threatening regional water security. Extreme rainfall events, tropical cyclones, and prolonged droughts have caused widespread destruction and economic losses across many countries in Asia.

Livelihood impact Extreme weather linked to economic losses The report underscores that surging temperatures have intensified extreme weather, threatening food security and fragile ecosystems, and inflicting billions in economic losses. Joeri Rogelj of the Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment said, "This is deeply concerning, but crossing it makes the target more important because every fraction of warming...creates a more dangerous world and the longer we stay above 1.5 degrees, the higher the losses and damages for people will be."