US: Shooting at Las Vegas university kills 3, suspect dead

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:20 am Dec 07, 202310:20 am

Las Vegas campus shooting leaves three dead, one in critical condition

Three individuals lost their lives, while one more person was critically injured in a shooting at a Las Vegas university in the United States (US) on Wednesday, with the suspect also dead. The incident took place at Las Vegas's University of Nevada, and authorities have yet to identify the victims. Currently, it is also unclear whether the suspect committed suicide or was shot dead by the police.

As per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), they had responded to calls around midday and indicated that officers had engaged a suspect on the campus. Several visuals showed police vehicles moving near containment lines and dozens of young people being escorted out of the campus. Located around 3km east of the Las Vegas Strip, the university campus reportedly has a student enrollment of 25,000 undergraduates and 8,000 doctoral candidates and post-graduates.

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill later told the media that there was no longer any threat to the community. However, the main campus and other branches of the university were closed for the day "out of an abundance of caution." Cops were also searching through every building on the sprawling grounds to make sure there weren't "additional victims or subjects," he added.

Earlier, the police took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that shots had been reported near Beam Hall, a building inside the campus that houses the business school and other facilities. In another post, the police stated that there was an additional report of shots being fired in the Student Union wing of the campus.

Mass shootings are a major problem in America, with the country reporting a large number of shooting incidents on a yearly basis. According to the Gun Violence Archive, America has reported over 600 mass shootings in 2023 alone. The nongovernmental body describes mass shootings as "four or more people are shot or killed in a single incident, not including the shooter."

In 2017, a lone gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel room, killing almost 60 people and wounding over 500 more. The shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, was found dead in his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While the motive for the shooting remained undetermined, the incident remains the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in US history.