Elon Musk's Vegas Hyperloop tunnel reportedly filled with chemical sludge

What's the story Elon Musk's Boring Company is facing allegations of hazardous conditions in its Las Vegas Hyperloop tunnel, where workers claim a dangerous chemical sludge is present. According to Bloomberg, anonymous employees described the waste as having a milkshake-like consistency and causing skin burns upon contact. In some areas, the sludge reportedly reached up to two feet high. One worker told the publication, "You'd be like, 'Why am I on fire?'."

Musk's loop is part of a system meant to connect the Encore Las Vegas and Westgate hotels, with the Las Vegas Convention Center. Cars can drive through the small neon-lit tunnel at a speed of around 64km/h. However, driving through has become difficult thanks to the chemical sludge. Not only is it filled with sand, silt, and water, but also accelerants, which were utilized to set the grout for building the tunnels. A health hazard indeed.

OSHA investigates safety hazards in Boring Company tunnels

Nevada's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the safety concerns within the Boring Company tunnels. Documents obtained by Bloomberg through a Freedom of Information Act request revealed that some workers suffered permanent scarring from accelerant burns caused by the chemical sludge. The substance also posed other risks, such as an intern nearly being crushed by collapsing concrete bins last summer due to overloaded metal brackets.

Boring Company fined over $112,000 for violations

OSHA has fined the Boring Company over $112,000 (around Rs. 93 lakh) for eight "serious" violations, but the company is contesting the fines. A Boring Company attorney stated in a November 21 letter that "Nevada OSHA has failed to establish that the alleged violations occurred." While workplace violations and unfulfilled promises are not uncommon in Musk's businesses, this toxic sludge incident raises new safety concerns surrounding his projects.