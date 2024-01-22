X fixes bug that flagged legitimate posts as 'sensitive media'

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 02:05 pm Jan 22, 202402:05 pm

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has fixed a bug that mistakenly labelled numerous posts as 'sensitive media.' The company admitted that this was due to a bug in its system. "We've fixed the underlying issue and are now working to remove labels from impacted posts," the company stated. Musk also noted that an X spam/scam bot accidentally flagged many legitimate accounts — something which the social media platform is addressing.

Users suggest further improvements for X platform

Following the announcement, a Musk follower suggested that X should tackle porn bots as well. The user recommended that pornographic accounts should be flagged and there should be some system in place where as a user, you can have in your settings to allow/not allow these flagged accounts to follow, repost or comment on a post. Another user pointed out that "Community Notes has also been hijacked. Fix that as well."

X's anti-bot measures include $1 annual fee for posting

In October, Musk announced that new X users would need to pay $1 per year to post while reading posts would remain free of cost. This is being tested in New Zealand and the Philippines before a global launch happens. "Read for free, but $1/year to write. It's the only way to fight bots without blocking real users," Musk stated. He added that this approach wouldn't entirely stop bots but would make it "1000x harder to manipulate the platform."