'Aquaman 2' trailer omits Amber Heard's Mera; netizens fume online

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'Aquaman 2' trailer omits Amber Heard's Mera; netizens fume online

By Tanvi Gupta 11:47 am Nov 21, 202311:47 am

Controversy surrounds 'Aquaman 2' new trailer over Amber Heard's absence

Amber Heard, known for her role as Mera in the Aquaman series, is conspicuously missing from the recently released trailer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This comes amid rumors that her part was diminished due to the controversy surrounding her high-profile legal battle with former spouse Johnny Depp. The decision has ignited debate online, where fans expressed both support and criticism. The movie is slated to hit theaters on December 20.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial concluded with a jury finding Heard guilty of defaming Depp, resulting in a $10M compensatory and $5M punitive damages order. The verdict followed extensive social media scrutiny of Heard, with millions urging her removal from Aquaman 2. When questioned about her status in Aquaman 2 in a 2022 interview, Heard mentioned she was uncertain about her presence in the final cut.

3/7

'These men did all they could to erase Mera'

Fans expressed dismay over the absence of Heard's character, Mera from the new trailer. Questions arose about the narrative choices, with one fan pointing out the presence of a dad and baby but "no mom." Another fan criticized Warner Bros. by saying, "It's so clear that these men did all they could to erase Mera and [Amber] from this. This is what the sexism that she has been fighting against." Another user stated, "Mera's the only reason Arthur became Aquaman."

4/7

Why treatment different for Ezra Miller, Jonathan Majors, asked users

Social media users pointed out that despite domestic violence allegations, multiple arrests, and legal battles, actors like Ezra Miller and Jonathan Majors received comparatively muted reactions, while Heard, who spoke out about abuse, was excluded from the film. Another admirer of Heard stated, "I'd rather see Amber Heard's 20 minutes of footage than Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson trying to be funny."

5/7

Here's what director Wan said about Heard's role

James Wan, the director of the film, has dismissed allegations of Heard's decreased involvement in the follow-up of the 2018 film. He informed Entertainment Weekly, "The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm." Wan stressed that the sequel was never planned to heavily center on Mera's character, calling it a "bromance action-adventure movie."

6/7

Allegations of hostility on set; Heard's relationship with Wan

Therapy session notes from Heard with Dr. Dawn Hughes—dated December 27, 2021—described an alleged antagonistic atmosphere on the Aquaman 2 set. The notes implied that co-star Momoa wanted her removed and showed up intoxicated on set. Further, the therapy notes detailed the tension between Heard and Wan. Heard claimed that Wan yelled at her and held her responsible for not being able to post about Aquaman.

7/7

Elon Musk's alleged involvement in keeping Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

Meanwhile, reports also alleged that Heard's former partner, Tesla tycoon Elon Musk, had a hand in ensuring her continued presence in the Aquaman sequel. It is purported that Musk had one of his lawyers send a menacing letter to Warner Bros., resulting in the studio relenting and keeping Heard in the film. Representatives for Warner Bros. and Musk have not officially responded to these allegations.