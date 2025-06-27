X now charges more for taller ads and bans hashtags 

Elon Musk has announced a new pricing strategy for advertisers on X (formerly Twitter). The billionaire revealed that the platform will now charge advertisers based on the vertical size of their ads. "An ad that takes up the whole screen would cost more than an ad that takes up 1/4 of the screen," he explained. This move is aimed at reducing "giant ads that impair user experience."

Hashtag prohibition Ban on hashtags in ads Along with the new ad pricing strategy, Musk also announced a ban on hashtags in ads. He called them "an aesthetic nightmare." The decision comes as part of his larger effort to redefine the platform's look and feel. While some users were confused by this move, it doesn't affect regular posts where hashtags can still be used for visibility and engagement.

Tech transition Shift toward AI-driven content discovery Musk's decision to ban hashtags from ads is part of his vision of using AI tools like Grok for search and discovery on X. The move comes amid a rise in image and video ads on the platform, many of which now cover almost the entire height of a user's smartphone screen. This change marks a shift from older, more horizontal formats such as 16:9 to newer ones like image carousels.