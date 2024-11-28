Summarize Simplifying... In short New rules from TRAI may cause temporary delays in OTP delivery from December 1 as telecom operators adjust to new traceability requirements.

These measures, aimed at reducing cybercrime, require operators to track message origins, including those from banks and e-commerce platforms.

Essential banking and Aadhaar OTPs, however, will continue to be delivered promptly.

TRAI's new rules will come into effect from December 1

Here's why your OTP might be late after December 1

By Mudit Dube 06:14 pm Nov 28, 202406:14 pm

What's the story The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will enforce new traceability guidelines from December 1, 2024. The rules are designed to trace the source of commercial messages and one-time passwords (OTPs), in a bid to prevent fraud, spam, and phishing. All telecom service providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharati Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone-Idea will have to follow these guidelines. However, the implementation of these rules may cause potential disruption and users might experience delays in receiving OTPs.

Safer ecosystem

TRAI's guidelines target a safer digital environment

The new traceability rules were issued by TRAI in August, asking telecom service providers to keep a record of message origins, including those from financial institutions, banks, and e-commerce platforms. The idea is to create a safer digital environment by reducing online frauds. These regulations are especially relevant considering the rising number of mobile users in India who could be susceptible to cybercrimes.

Transition phase

Potential delays in OTPs and messages

The implementation of these guidelines may cause temporary delays in OTP delivery as telecom operators adjust their systems to comply with the new requirements. TRAI has set a deadline of December 1 for operators to ensure compliance. Messages from non-compliant entities will be blocked entirely. However, the telecom authority has assured that essential net/online banking and Aadhaar OTP messages will continue to be delivered promptly.

Regulatory measures

TRAI's efforts to combat cybercrime

In recent months, TRAI has intensified its efforts to combat cybercrime, particularly fake calls and fraudulent messages. New rules were introduced on October 1, asking telecom providers to establish a system for tracking bulk message origins. The deadline for these measures was initially set for October 31 but was pushed to November 30 due to technical challenges faced by operators.