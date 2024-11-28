Summarize Simplifying... In short A new drug, Benralizumab, could revolutionize treatment for asthma and COPD, diseases that cause millions of deaths annually.

The drug, which targets specific white blood cells to reduce lung inflammation, has proven more effective than steroids in trials, leading to fewer treatment failures and hospital visits.

The treatment can be administered at home or in a GP practice, offering a promising future for asthma and COPD patients. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The treatment could greatly benefit millions of people across the globe

New drug offers breakthrough in Asthma, COPD treatment in 50-years

By Mudit Dube 06:00 pm Nov 28, 202406:00 pm

What's the story A new clinical trial has unveiled a promising way to treat severe asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) attacks. The study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, indicates that an injection of benralizumab could work better than the current steroid tablet treatment. Researchers have hailed this development as the first significant breakthrough in managing these chronic lung conditions in over 50 years. The treatment could greatly benefit millions of people across the globe suffering from these conditions.

Drug details

Benralizumab: A potential gamechanger in respiratory disease treatment

Benralizumab, a monoclonal antibody, targets specific white blood cells called eosinophils to bring down the inflammation in the lungs. It is already used as a recurring treatment for severe asthma in low doses. However, the trial found that a single higher dose could be extremely effective if given during an attack. "This could be a gamechanger for people with asthma and COPD," said lead investigator Prof Mona Bafadhel of King's College London.

Trial results

Clinical trial demonstrates benralizumab's effectiveness

The clinical trial included 158 participants who needed emergency medical care for their asthma or COPD attacks. Patients were rapidly tested to identify the type of attack they were suffering from, with those experiencing an "eosinophilic exacerbation" considered appropriate for treatment. As per scientists, nearly half of all asthma attacks and 30% of COPD attacks are eosinophilic exacerbations.

Treatment comparison

Benralizumab outperforms steroids in treatment outcomes

The trial split patients into three groups: one was given the benralizumab injection and placebo tablets, another standard care of prednisolone steroids and a placebo injection, and the third group was administered both the benralizumab injection and steroids. After 28 days, respiratory symptoms were better in those on benralizumab. After 90 days, four times fewer people in the benralizumab group failed treatment compared with those receiving steroids.

Patient benefits

Benralizumab treatment leads to fewer hospital visits

Treatment with the benralizumab injection also took longer to fail, meaning fewer visits to a GP or hospital for patients. Further, patients reported an improved quality of life on the new regime. The treatment cut the need for further treatment by 30%. Scientists noted that steroids could have severe side-effects such as increasing the risk of diabetes and osteoporosis, and switching to benralizumab could provide significant benefits.

Administration flexibility

Benralizumab could be administered at home or GP practice

Benralizumab could be safely given at home or GP practice, as well as in accident and emergency healthcare. AstraZeneca supplied the drug for the study and funded the research, but had no input into trial design, delivery, analysis or interpretation. Dr Sanjay Ramakrishnan, first author of the study, said, "Our study shows massive promise for asthma and COPD treatment." Asthma and COPD treatments have remained unchanged for decades, despite these conditions collectively causing 3.8 million deaths annually worldwide.