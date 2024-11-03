Summarize Simplifying... In short Minister Suresh Gopi, a former BJP candidate, is under fire for allegedly using an ambulance to bypass traffic during an election campaign event.

Initially denying the allegations and demanding a CBI probe, Gopi later admitted to using the ambulance, citing an attack on his vehicle as the reason.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with claims that a local festival was intentionally disrupted for Gopi's benefit. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The FIR was filed under multiple sections

Minister Suresh Gopi booked for using ambulance to reach event

By Chanshimla Varah 02:05 pm Nov 03, 202402:05 pm

What's the story The Kerala Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Union Minister Suresh Gopi for allegedly misusing an ambulance to reach the Thrissur Pooram festival site in April. The FIR was filed under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 179, 288, and 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The complaint was filed by Communist Party of India district leader Sumesh KP.

Political fallout

Gopi's ambulance ride sparks political controversy

According to the FIR, Gopi, the then-BJP candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, and other accused violated police restrictions by traveling in an ambulance owned by Seva Bharati, which was only allowed to transport patients. This was done to meet with Thiruvambadi Devaswom authorities as part of the election campaign strategy. The incident has sparked a political firestorm with allegations that the Thrissur Pooram festival was intentionally disrupted to benefit Gopi.

Denial and demand

Gopi denies allegations, demands CBI probe

"They drove the ambulance through Thrissur Round amidst the crowd on the Pooram day (April 20) in such a way as to cause harm to human life and so on," the FIR added. Initially, Gopi denied the allegations. He said, "Unlike Surendran's (BJP state president) claim, I did not arrive at the scene in an ambulance. I arrived in a private car, the district president's personal vehicle." He also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into these allegations.

Statement retraction

Gopi retracts statement, cites attack as reason for ambulance ride

Gopi claimed, "To find the truth, Kerala's police under Pinarayi will not suffice; a CBI investigation is necessary." However, Gopi later retracted his initial denial. He explained that he had to take the ambulance as his vehicle was attacked by assailants and he was injured on his legs in the attack.