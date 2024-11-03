Minister Suresh Gopi booked for using ambulance to reach event
The Kerala Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Union Minister Suresh Gopi for allegedly misusing an ambulance to reach the Thrissur Pooram festival site in April. The FIR was filed under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 179, 288, and 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The complaint was filed by Communist Party of India district leader Sumesh KP.
Gopi's ambulance ride sparks political controversy
According to the FIR, Gopi, the then-BJP candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, and other accused violated police restrictions by traveling in an ambulance owned by Seva Bharati, which was only allowed to transport patients. This was done to meet with Thiruvambadi Devaswom authorities as part of the election campaign strategy. The incident has sparked a political firestorm with allegations that the Thrissur Pooram festival was intentionally disrupted to benefit Gopi.
Gopi denies allegations, demands CBI probe
"They drove the ambulance through Thrissur Round amidst the crowd on the Pooram day (April 20) in such a way as to cause harm to human life and so on," the FIR added. Initially, Gopi denied the allegations. He said, "Unlike Surendran's (BJP state president) claim, I did not arrive at the scene in an ambulance. I arrived in a private car, the district president's personal vehicle." He also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into these allegations.
Gopi retracts statement, cites attack as reason for ambulance ride
Gopi claimed, "To find the truth, Kerala's police under Pinarayi will not suffice; a CBI investigation is necessary." However, Gopi later retracted his initial denial. He explained that he had to take the ambulance as his vehicle was attacked by assailants and he was injured on his legs in the attack.