Jharkhand elections: JMM seeks internet suspension near vote counting centers

By Chanshimla Varah 08:41 am Nov 23, 202408:41 am

What's the story The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has requested the Election Commission to suspend internet services within a 2km radius of vote counting centers. In a letter to the ECI, the party's spokesperson, Supriyo Bhattacharya, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stationed "highly qualified" electronic experts from other states close to the counting centers. "This is a serious matter," he said.

Proposed safeguards

JMM proposes measures for transparent vote counting

Bhattacharya further suggested results should be announced after each round of counting through loudspeakers. This, he believes, would add another layer of transparency to the process. The vote counting for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly is underway at 24 centers across the state on Saturday. The ruling JMM-led alliance is pitted against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) opposition in this election.