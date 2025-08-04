Sony Pictures Networks India CEO named BARC India chairman

Gaurav Banerjee, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has been appointed as the new Chairman of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The announcement was made during a board meeting at BARC India on August 1. He takes over from Shashi Sinha, who held the position for over three years.

Professional background Banerjee brings over 20 years of experience to BARC India Banerjee is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment sector. He is also the Vice President of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) and serves on the boards of MSM-Worldwide Factual Media and Bangla Entertainment. His appointment as BARC India's new Chairman is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the organization.

Future plans Commitment to strengthen BARC India's position On his appointment, Banerjee said he was privileged to take on the role of Chairman at BARC India. He thanked Sinha for his exceptional leadership over the last three years and expressed his commitment to strengthening BARC's position as a trusted currency for TV measurement in India. His vision is likely to steer BARC India into its next phase of growth and development.